Thursday Nov 10 2022
King Charles keeps calm after egging attempt, says lip reader: Here's what he said

Thursday Nov 10, 2022

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla visited the city of York on Wednesday to attend an engagement.

As Their Majesties met the public, a man attempted to egg the couple. While the King's security was quick to take action, it is revealed that Charles himself was unfazed.

Recounting his response, lip reader Jeremy Freeman tells Mirror that the 73-year-old went on to shake hands with his admirers.

"Pleased to meet you," he tells her indifferently.

Charles then turned to his military staff and said: "It’s fine, let’s carry on."

After moving forward, King asked his security: “Everything alright?”

The officer replied: “He’s been taken care of.”

The same day, Charles went on to unveil a statue of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in the city.

