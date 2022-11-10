Prince Harry leaves the rest behind in controversial poll

 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 10 2022
Thursday Nov 10, 2022

Prince Harry has left the rest behind in a controversial poll as the Duke of Sussex bagged the label of ‘sexiest Ginger man alive’.

The 38-year-old garnered 19% of the vote which is 5% more than the second place Ewan McGregor. Eddie Redmayne landed on the third spot with only 95 of the total votes.

The recent ranking could do well for Harry’s public image as it was recently reported that he and Meghan Markle are in a “need to deliver” on their Spotify deal.

Royal expert Daniela Elser claimed that the "headline-bait" and "inferences about her Palace days" were a sign.

"Given that she and Harry signed a reported $38 million deal with Spotify back in 2020 they need to deliver and some headline-bait strewn about the place, either on purpose or not, must surely only help,” she wrote in her piece doe news.au.com

