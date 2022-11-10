 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 10 2022
Johnny Depp dubs Amber Heard trial ‘horror show’ while thanking fans for support

Thursday Nov 10, 2022

File Footage

Johnny Depp expressed his gratitude to social media content creator Andy Signore for his immense support during the Amber Heard defamation trial.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star dubbed the six-week-long trial a “horror show” while speaking to Signore in a backstage interview.

Signore, who runs a YouTube channel Popcorned Planet, defended Depp while he fought with his ex-wife in court over domestic abuse allegations, according to Marca Magazine.

Depp interacted with Signore at his recent concert in Las Vegas where he thanked the show host and all his fans who supported him during the headline-making defamation case.

"You guys are the warriors. It stunned me that all of you got together and lifted me above the horror show,” the Edward Scissorhands actor said.

“I can only say thank you from the very recesses of my being, for everything. For all your support, thank you," he added.


