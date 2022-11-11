Netflix to bring live comedy special show with Chris Rock 

 
entertainment
Friday Nov 11 2022
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 11, 2022

The popular American comedian Chris Rock will be the first one to air a special live streaming on Netflix.

Vice president of stand-up and comedy formats for Netflix said, “Chris Rock is one of the most iconic and important comedic voices of our generation.” 

He further added, “We’re thrilled the entire world will be able to experience a live Chris Rock comedy event and be a part of Netflix history. This will be an unforgettable moment and we’re so honored that Chris is carrying this torch.”

Not much information is available thus far, but the show is expected to air globally in early 2023. Rock previously collaborated with Netflix on the comedy special Tamborine in 2018.

He also became a part of the platform’s Netflix Is a Joke comedy festival alongside Dave Chappelle earlier in 2022.

Including Tamborine, this will be Rock’s seventh stand up special overall before that, he has also released five specials with HBO, including Bigger & Blacker and Bring the Pain.

Netflix will be doing this live streaming experiment for the first time, potentially opening the door for many of its other shows to get the live treatment. 

