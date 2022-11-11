Pregnant Diana 'threw myself down the stairs' to get King Charles 'attention'

Princess Diana became 'desperate' for King Charles love when she was pregnant with son, Prince William.



Journalist Andrew Morton in his book narrates how the former Princess of Wales hurt herself to get her husband's attention.



In an excerpt, Mr Morton unveiled Diana's tapes, writing: “When I was four months pregnant with William I threw myself downstairs, trying to get my husband’s attention, for him to listen to me,” Diana said, according to the Daily Mail, which is currently serialising the book.

“I had told Charles I felt so desperate and I was crying my eyes out. He said I was crying wolf. ‘I’m not going to listen,’ he said. ‘You’re always doing this to me. I’m going riding now.’

“So I threw myself down the stairs. The Queen comes out, absolutely horrified, shaking — she was so frightened”.

Diana said she planned her fall in a way that she “knew I wasn’t going to lose the baby”.

Diana welcome Prince William in 1982.