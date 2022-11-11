 
entertainment
Friday Nov 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Jamie Lee Curtis to be awarded Hollywood Icon at Women’s Guild event

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 11, 2022

Jamie Lee Curtis to be awarded Hollywood Icon at Women’s Guild event
Jamie Lee Curtis to be awarded Hollywood Icon at Women’s Guild event

Jamie Lee Curtis has recently been nominated for the Hollywood Icon Award at the Women’s Guild Cedars-Sinai’s Disco Ball event.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the event will be held on November 30 at the Beverly Hilton hotel and hosted by Jason Alexander.

Women’s Guild has not only raised funds for critical programs but also supported healthcare, research and innovation at Cedar-Sinai Medical Centre for more than a half-century, per official website.

Apart from Jamie, other honourees reportedly include Nadine Schiff-Rosen and Fred Rosen who will be presented with a Humanitarian Award.

Jamie has been working in the entertainment industry for more than 40 years. She debuted as Laurie Strode in 1978 horror movie Halloween and this year, she played the same character for the last time in Halloween Ends. The actress also garnered the title of a “scream queen” as she worked in number of horror movies.

Meanwhile, the actress will be seen next as Madame Leota in Disney’s Haunted Mansion.

More From Entertainment:

‘The Crown’ new season ‘chimes truthfully with reality,’ says Diana’s former secretary

‘The Crown’ new season ‘chimes truthfully with reality,’ says Diana’s former secretary
Elon Musk braces for another court battle

Elon Musk braces for another court battle
Millie Bobby Brown dishes on her first meeting with boyfriend Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown dishes on her first meeting with boyfriend Jake Bongiovi
Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle still at odds

Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle still at odds

Kate and William enjoy cozy lunch date at local pub in Windsor

Kate and William enjoy cozy lunch date at local pub in Windsor

Johnny Depp gives a shout out to Rihanna after Savage X Fenty fashion show cameo

Johnny Depp gives a shout out to Rihanna after Savage X Fenty fashion show cameo
Prince Harry is fearful about Meghan Markle

Prince Harry is fearful about Meghan Markle
Queen’s aide slams ‘The Crown’ for suggesting Prince Philip cheated on her

Queen’s aide slams ‘The Crown’ for suggesting Prince Philip cheated on her
Pete Davidson disappears from ‘The Kardashians’ after his spilt from Kim Kardashian

Pete Davidson disappears from ‘The Kardashians’ after his spilt from Kim Kardashian

Netflix in works on upcoming series ‘The Gentlemen’, based on Miramax movie

Netflix in works on upcoming series ‘The Gentlemen’, based on Miramax movie
‘The Crown’ season 5 sparks criticism over wrong spelling of Lancashire town

‘The Crown’ season 5 sparks criticism over wrong spelling of Lancashire town
Taylor Swift teases acoustic version of ‘Anti-Hero’ with Jack Antonoff

Taylor Swift teases acoustic version of ‘Anti-Hero’ with Jack Antonoff