Jamie Lee Curtis to be awarded Hollywood Icon at Women’s Guild event

Jamie Lee Curtis has recently been nominated for the Hollywood Icon Award at the Women’s Guild Cedars-Sinai’s Disco Ball event.



According to The Hollywood Reporter, the event will be held on November 30 at the Beverly Hilton hotel and hosted by Jason Alexander.

Women’s Guild has not only raised funds for critical programs but also supported healthcare, research and innovation at Cedar-Sinai Medical Centre for more than a half-century, per official website.

Apart from Jamie, other honourees reportedly include Nadine Schiff-Rosen and Fred Rosen who will be presented with a Humanitarian Award.

Jamie has been working in the entertainment industry for more than 40 years. She debuted as Laurie Strode in 1978 horror movie Halloween and this year, she played the same character for the last time in Halloween Ends. The actress also garnered the title of a “scream queen” as she worked in number of horror movies.

Meanwhile, the actress will be seen next as Madame Leota in Disney’s Haunted Mansion.