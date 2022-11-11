Prince Harry reaches out Kate Middleton for help

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry reportedly begged sister-in-law Kate Middleton for help to reconcile with King Charles, Prince William and other senior royals.



Kate Middleton is the only royal Prince Harry talks with.

The Closer UK, per International Business Times, Archie and Lilibet father reached out Kate Middleton and pleading for her help for peace talks after the announcement of his memoir Spare and Netflix docuseries.

The report claims “Prince Harry feels awful at the way it's all unfolding with his memoir release, as well as the upcoming docuseries that's being tied to 'The Crown.' Kate is the only royal he's speaking with right now, and he's begged her to help him engineer peace talks."

The report Prince Harry wanted Kate Middleton’s help come amid claims Kate, who has been the peacekeeper between the siblings, is ‘very optimistic’ about their reconciliation.