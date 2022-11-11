Pete Davidson disappears from ‘The Kardashians’ after his spilt from Kim Kardashian

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian made headlines for their brief, whirlwind romance.

Following their dramatic split, the Kardashian, Davidson fans were excited to watch the former couple on screen in Hulu’s reality series, The Kardashians.

However, latest episode of the reality show has left fans disappointed as the Saturday Night Live star has been cut from another scene in the show.

On Thursday's episode, the SKIMS founder, 42, was seen traveling to Ripley's Believe It Or Not in Florida to have another fitting of Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress ahead of her Met Gala appearance.

Eagle eyed fans were quick to notice that Kim's then-boyfriend, Davidson, who traveled with her for the fitting, was not featured in the episode.

Davidson was, however, seen in a TMZ video that was released in May. That video showed the actor’s involvement in the fitting, as he helped Kim alongside her hair stylist, Chris Appleton, to fit into the look.

On the latest episode, there only appears to be a brief glimpse of Davidson in the background.

Kim and Davidson dated from November 2021, and split in August after just nine months of dating.