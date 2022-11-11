 
entertainment
Friday Nov 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Pete Davidson disappears from ‘The Kardashians’ after his spilt from Kim Kardashian

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 11, 2022

Pete Davidson disappears from ‘The Kardashians’ after his spilt from Kim Kardashian
Pete Davidson disappears from ‘The Kardashians’ after his spilt from Kim Kardashian  

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian made headlines for their brief, whirlwind romance.

Following their dramatic split, the Kardashian, Davidson fans were excited to watch the former couple on screen in Hulu’s reality series, The Kardashians.

However, latest episode of the reality show has left fans disappointed as the Saturday Night Live star has been cut from another scene in the show.

On Thursday's episode, the SKIMS founder, 42, was seen traveling to Ripley's Believe It Or Not in Florida to have another fitting of Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress ahead of her Met Gala appearance.

Eagle eyed fans were quick to notice that Kim's then-boyfriend, Davidson, who traveled with her for the fitting, was not featured in the episode.

Davidson was, however, seen in a TMZ video that was released in May. That video showed the actor’s involvement in the fitting, as he helped Kim alongside her hair stylist, Chris Appleton, to fit into the look.

On the latest episode, there only appears to be a brief glimpse of Davidson in the background.

Kim and Davidson dated from November 2021, and split in August after just nine months of dating.

More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp gives a shout out to Rihanna after Savage X Fenty fashion show cameo

Johnny Depp gives a shout out to Rihanna after Savage X Fenty fashion show cameo
Netflix in works on upcoming series ‘The Gentlemen’, based on Miramax movie

Netflix in works on upcoming series ‘The Gentlemen’, based on Miramax movie
‘The Crown’ season 5 sparks criticism over wrong spelling of Lancashire town

‘The Crown’ season 5 sparks criticism over wrong spelling of Lancashire town
Taylor Swift teases acoustic version of ‘Anti-Hero’ with Jack Antonoff

Taylor Swift teases acoustic version of ‘Anti-Hero’ with Jack Antonoff
Watch: Madonna licks water from dog’s bowl in new viral video

Watch: Madonna licks water from dog’s bowl in new viral video
Prince Harry reaches out Kate Middleton for help

Prince Harry reaches out Kate Middleton for help

Jennifer Aniston receives support from Justin Theroux over IVF struggles

Jennifer Aniston receives support from Justin Theroux over IVF struggles

Princess Diana did not 'constantly cry', The Crown has made her 'tragic': Butler

Princess Diana did not 'constantly cry', The Crown has made her 'tragic': Butler
Kate Middleton, Prince William plans for baby number four revealed

Kate Middleton, Prince William plans for baby number four revealed
Hilary Duff lambasts publisher for releasing late Aaron Carter’s unfinished memoir

Hilary Duff lambasts publisher for releasing late Aaron Carter’s unfinished memoir
King Charles called Queen to complain about 'mad' Diana: 'Don't you realise?'

King Charles called Queen to complain about 'mad' Diana: 'Don't you realise?'
Lupita Nyong’o on ‘Black Panther’ co-star Chadwick Boseman death, ‘my world shattered’

Lupita Nyong’o on ‘Black Panther’ co-star Chadwick Boseman death, ‘my world shattered’