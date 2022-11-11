 
Millie Bobby Brown dishes on her first meeting with boyfriend Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown recently spilled the beans about her first meeting with boyfriend Jake Bongiovi in her latest interview.

Speaking with WIRED, the Enola Holmes star disclosed that she met Jake on social media and they became friends before they fell in love

While replying to the most “searched question” on the internet, the 18-year-old said, “We met on Instagram. And we were friends for a bit, and then, what can I say?”

After being friends for some time, Millie told media portal that she first introduced Jake to her social media followers in June 2021 with an adorable photo of him.

However, their relationship became official when she shared a photo of him “planting a kiss” on her cheek.

Earlier in August, Millie sparked engagement rumours when she wore a gold diamond ring on her wedding finger while going out and about with her boyfriend.

For the unversed, the actress rose to fame with her role in the hit Netflix series Stranger Things.

