Queen’s former aide shares everything wrong with Netflix’s ‘The Crown’

file footage

Queen Elizabeth’s former press secretary has come forward to detail everything that’s wrong with Netflix’s The Crown, discrediting many of the major scenes involving Prince Philip, the Queen, and Princess Diana.



Dickie Arbiter, who worked for the Queen during the period essayed in Netflix’s royal drama, told The Sun that the show has many discrepancies from real life events, including the suggestion that Prince Philip once confronted Diana about talking to royal author Andrew Morton, and even his alleged affair with Penny Knatchbull.

Talking about a scene in the newly-released fifth season of The Crown in which Prince Philip is shown to confront Princess Diana about recording tapes for Andrew Morton’s explosive book on her, the Queen’s former press secretary Dickie Arbiter denied it ever happened.

“It certainly didn't happen,” he said, adding, “He (Prince Philip) did read the book after it was published but he never confronted Diana about it.”

Dickie also went on to rubbish The Crown’s suggestion about a romance between Prince Philip and his close friend Penny Knatchbull, calling it ‘absolute nonsense’.

That’s not all; Dickie also shared that the emotional scene depicting Prince Philip and the Queen hugging at St George’s Hall after the Windsor Castle fire ‘never happened’.

“It's probably pretty impossible given Prince Philip was in Buenos Aires in a meeting - and he wasn't back until the following week. So that's a bit rich. Plus the fact that they never would have allowed the Queen to go into the building anyway because it was unsafe,” he said.