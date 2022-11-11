 
entertainment
Friday Nov 11 2022
By
Web Desk

mily Blunt says she’s up for Devil Wears Prada sequel: Here’s why

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 11, 2022

Emily Blunt says she’s up for Devil Wears Prada sequel: Here’s why
Emily Blunt says she’s up for Devil Wears Prada sequel: Here’s why

Emily Blunt is open to do a sequel of her 2006 hit movie The Devil Wears Prada.

The Mary Poppins Returns actress recently appeared on The View to talk about her new series The English where she was questioned about her cult-classic movie which also featured Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway in the leading roles.

“I would do it in a heartbeat just to play with those guys again,” replied the actress, who played assistant Emily Charlton in the movie.

Blunt pointed out that her character’s signature “green eye-shadow” was “horrifying and “so bad” that it “has to get another outing”.

However, the actress remarked that despite the fashion goof-ups, she revealed fashion and styling alone would have been main reasons to repeat the role.

“The fashion, we loved it. It’s so fun,” she added.

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton, Prince William mark Veterans Day with special message

Kate Middleton, Prince William mark Veterans Day with special message
Ferne McCann keeps low profile amid voice note scandal

Ferne McCann keeps low profile amid voice note scandal

Victoria Beckham wonders if Nicola Peltz ‘enjoying’ the ‘drama’ about family feud

Victoria Beckham wonders if Nicola Peltz ‘enjoying’ the ‘drama’ about family feud
Anya Taylor-Joy turns heads in thigh-skimming shorts as she steps out in London

Anya Taylor-Joy turns heads in thigh-skimming shorts as she steps out in London
Christina Applegate speaks up on filming Dead to Me with MS: ‘torture’

Christina Applegate speaks up on filming Dead to Me with MS: ‘torture’
Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ took ‘dramatic licence to the extreme’ with Diana: Royal aide

Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ took ‘dramatic licence to the extreme’ with Diana: Royal aide
Lindsay Lohan reveals reason behind her comeback to Hollywood after 10 years

Lindsay Lohan reveals reason behind her comeback to Hollywood after 10 years
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky want to expand their family after welcoming baby boy

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky want to expand their family after welcoming baby boy
Florence Pugh amps up the glamour as she steps out in NY

Florence Pugh amps up the glamour as she steps out in NY
Matthew McConaughey’s wife Camila Alves recovering in neck brace after bad fall

Matthew McConaughey’s wife Camila Alves recovering in neck brace after bad fall
James Corden says 'he would love to visit India for Bollywood Carpool Karaoke'

James Corden says 'he would love to visit India for Bollywood Carpool Karaoke'
Lindsay Lohan reveals sweet detail about relationship with hubby Bader Shammas

Lindsay Lohan reveals sweet detail about relationship with hubby Bader Shammas