mily Blunt says she’s up for Devil Wears Prada sequel: Here’s why

Emily Blunt says she’s up for Devil Wears Prada sequel: Here’s why

Emily Blunt is open to do a sequel of her 2006 hit movie The Devil Wears Prada.



The Mary Poppins Returns actress recently appeared on The View to talk about her new series The English where she was questioned about her cult-classic movie which also featured Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway in the leading roles.

“I would do it in a heartbeat just to play with those guys again,” replied the actress, who played assistant Emily Charlton in the movie.

Blunt pointed out that her character’s signature “green eye-shadow” was “horrifying and “so bad” that it “has to get another outing”.

However, the actress remarked that despite the fashion goof-ups, she revealed fashion and styling alone would have been main reasons to repeat the role.

“The fashion, we loved it. It’s so fun,” she added.