Pakistan all psyched up to reprise 1992 amid rain hazard

Pakistan's rocking victory in the final battle is what every cricket fan in the country is dreaming about now

History has once again presented Pakistan with a golden ticket to seize their moment in Australia and claim the throne of the 20-over version of the game, powered by the billions of prayers of a 220-million-strong nation in whose veins cricket runs like blood.



Cricket lovers are also exhilarated and believe Men in Green will repeat 1992 to make history and achieve "T20 World Cup glory" after 13 years.

After all the thrilling outcomes, the T20 World Cup title is only one step away as the two deserving teams will be battling for the T20 World Cup crown on Sunday. So all eyes are now on Sunday's blockbuster title clash between Pakistan and England at the historic ground of Melbourne Cricket Stadium.

The two teams last met in a World Cup final in 1992, that day belonged to Pakistan's victory, but this time England looking to take revenge to lift the trophy. Back in 1992, Pakistan became the World champion under Imran Khan's great leadership. This time it's a T20 World Cup title battle and the same nations will be facing each other in that exact venue, Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) after 30 years.

1992 World Cup similarities

In this T20 World Cup 2022, we saw the same coincidence just like the 1992 ODI World Cup semi-final qualification scenarios, defeats, and performances of players. There are some striking similarities between both tournaments (1992 & 2022).

In both tournaments, Pakistan started their campaigns with a defeat in their opening matches at the MCG and then made a comeback impressively to win their last three games to reach the semi-final phase.

In the 1992 World Cup, the Imran Khan-led team was defeated by arch-rival India in their vital match. Besides, in this T20 World Cup also, Babar Azam's side suffered a defeat against India in their crucial match.

In both tournaments, Pakistan qualified for the semifinals on the final day of the group stage with just a one-point lead in the table.

Pakistan have the lowest tally in the points table in both cups.

In the 1992 World Cup, Australia failed to defend their title of the 1987 World Cup in home conditions as this time also Australia ended their campaign in the group stage.

Imran Khan's side faced New Zealand in the semis of the 1992 World Cup and overpowered them to qualify for the final this time also Pakistan crushed New Zealand to reach the T20 World Cup 2022 final.

Hope Sunday's outcome is also just like the 1992 World Cup as both sides will face each other for the title glory after three decades at a similar venue (MCG).

Head-to-head T20 World Cup matches

In the past two T20 World Cup matches, England dominated the Pakistani side in every encounter.

In the second edition of the T20 World Cup, England convincingly overpowered Pakistan by 48 runs as Luke Wright showed an all-round performance throughout the match to help his team victory.



Kevin Pietersen plays a shot during their T20 World Cup match against Pakistan, on May 5, 2010. — AFP

In the T20 World Cup 2010, Kevin Pietersen played brilliant innings to defeat Pakistan by 6 wickets to chase down the 148 targets. Pieterson played not out 73 runs knock. Pakistan has never won against England in T20 World Cup matches.



Key players to watch

Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, and Iftikhar Ahmed are the Pakistan middle-order batting strength, who played exceptionally well in Super 12 games after the top order got out early. These batters are the backbone of Pakistan's middle order and have the ability to change the dynamics of the game in difficult situations.

The list of most runs scorers from Pakistan's side in this T20 World Cup.

Babar and Rizwan: 'The Game Changers'

The backbone of Pakistan batting, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, who both struggled to score runs in Super 12 games returned to their original form. On the big stage, both played majestic innings to respond to the criticism, striking crucial fifties and putting on 105 off 76 balls to put Pakistan on top in a chase of 153. Both are the anchors of Pakistan's side and their contribution in the final against England will also change the game to win the T20 World Cup 2022.

Sensational Shaheen

Pakistan frontline pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi has played a vital role in Pakistan's back-to-back victories with his devastating bowling, but now in the final, he will once again be the centre fans' anticipations. Shaheen, Naseem, and Haris will face the rare challenge of sending England's explosive batters Buttler, Hales, and Livingstone to the pavilion early.

The list of most wickets taken by the Pakistan side in this T20 World Cup.

Shaheen and Shadab are also leading wicket-takers for Pakistan as they took both 10 wickets each in six matches.



Shadab and Nawaz Factor

Shadab and Nawaz, who played vital roles in Pakistan's back-to-back victories, will be the real challenge to the England batters in the final. Both are the key players from the Pakistan side who turned the game with their magical swinging spell in the middle overs. Both made great contributions through their batting also.

Buttler and Hales challenge

Jos Buttler and Alex Hales, who both denied India World Cup final dreams, ruthlessly chased down India's 168-6 for the record-setting opening partnership to earn a final spot. Both are the real challenge for the Pakistan bowling to tackle his relentless hitting.

Both are the leading run-scorers from the English side. Hales scored 211 runs in this T20 World Cup 5 matches at a strike rate of 148.59. Butler also added 199 runs in their 5 important games. Hope that Pakistan pacers will trap both early in the final.



Melbourne Weather: According to the Bureau of Meteorology wet weather is predicted during Sunday’s T20 World Cup final in Melbourne and it will spoil the game, but there is a reserve date available should the match not go ahead, with Monday representing a reserve day. But Unfortunately, Monday’s weather forecast shows a 95% probability of showers. If the final is not held on reserve day then the T20 World Cup finalists will share the trophy if the game is washed out.

Pakistan Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Haris, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Shan Masood.

England Squad: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Tymal Mills, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Alex Hales.