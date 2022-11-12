 
entertainment
Saturday Nov 12 2022
Jennifer Lopez exudes glamour while honouring husband Ben Affleck

Saturday Nov 12, 2022

Jennifer Lopez paid a sweet tribute to Ben Affleck as she dropped jaws with her exquisite appearance in latest snaps.

The Marry Me star looked ethereal in a plunging gown she wore for a charity event in throwback pictures dropped on Instagram.

The Hollywood diva honoured her husband, with whom she tied the knot in July this year, by wearing a “Jennifer & Ben” necklace designed by Jennifer Zeuner.

J.Lo opted for smokey eye makeup and nude lipstick for the event and styled her brunette tresses into a sleek bun and wore a white fur coat over her gown.

Giving her overall look an added splash of dazzle, she sported another hummingbird necklace along with teardrop earrings.

Lopez later slipped into another low-cut v-neck black gown which she paired with a black fur coat for the evening.

The actor-singer accessorized her second look with a diamond necklace, matching earrings, and a huge diamond ring on her finger. 

Jennifer Lopez exudes glamour while honouring husband Ben Affleck


