Prince Harry’s close pal addresses ‘blatant lies’ on Charles, Diana

Prince Harry’s close pal Omid Scobie has just shed some light on the blatant lies being thrown around about King Charles and Princess Diana’s life.



These insights have been brought to light by royal executive Editor for Yahoo News UK.

He told the publications about Charles vs Diana: True story behind divorce and ‘Squidgygate’ scandal and claimed, “The Crown has always blurred the lines between drama and reality.”

“The early episodes… really delve into the origins of this book and for one of the most documented and speculated moments in Diana’s history, a lot of it remains close to fact.”

For those unversed, the tapes were carried out by Kensington Palace and Andrew Morton by Diana’s friend James Colthurst.

Morton later chimed in and claimed, “Quite simply, she wanted the liberty to speak her mind, the opportunity to tell people the whole story of her life and to let them judge accordingly.”

Scobie on the other hand believes, “there are moments in the show where we get to see how the writers have taken small nuggets of truths and blown them up into full on scenes.”

Before concluding he credited the writers and producers of the series and claimed, “The producers and writers had taken some sensitivity in picking out moments from Diana Her True Story to share in the show.”

“We don’t get to hear about those five moments that Diana describes in great detail in the book that she tried to harm herself.”