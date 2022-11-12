King Charles makes first appointments to Order of Merit

King Charles has made new appointment to the Order of Merit in recognition of distinguished service to the Armed Forces, science, art, literature, or for the promotion of culture.



Buckingham Palace shared the details of the appointments on its official Twitter handle.

The palace tweeted, “His Majesty The King has been pleased to make six new appointments to the Order of Merit.

“The individuals were chosen by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth in early September.”

It further said, “Appointments to the Order are made in recognition of distinguished service to the Armed Forces, science, art, literature, or for the promotion of culture.”

The new appointments are Sir David Adjaye OBE, RA; Professor Dame Elizabeth Anionwu, DBE, FCRN; Baroness Floella Benjamin, DBE; Professor Margaret MacMillan, CHC CC (Canada); Sir Paul Nurse, CH; and Dr Venki Ramakrishnan.

These appointments are the first since King Charles became Sovereign of the Order.