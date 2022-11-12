Dave Bautista sends 'Gears of War' pitch to Netflix on Twitter

Netflix announced Gears of War adaptations and Dave Bautista cannot hold his excitement, as the actor pitched himself to the streaming giant on Twitter.

According to IGN, the Guardians of the Galaxy actor said, "I can't make this any easier," while tagging the accounts of both Netflix and Gears of War on Twitter.

However, the footage was older, as it was recorded after the Gears 5 trailer featuring Bautista.

Previously, the 53-year-old revealed he skipped the Fast and Furious franchise role for the Gears of War film, saying, "They wanted to talk to me about Fast and the Furious, and I said 'I'm not interested, let's talk about [Gears of War character] Marcus Fenix,'" he added.

Earlier, the former WWE star tweeted that the film's creators "could give AF" about him in the project, "They're listening. And they could give AF!.. but thank you for the support. Believe me when I say I've tried everything to make this happen."



