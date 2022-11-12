 
entertainment
Saturday Nov 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Dave Bautista sends 'Gears of War' pitch to Netflix on Twitter

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 12, 2022

Dave Bautista sends Gears of War pitch to Netflix on Twitter
Dave Bautista sends 'Gears of War' pitch to Netflix on Twitter

Netflix announced Gears of War adaptations and Dave Bautista cannot hold his excitement, as the actor pitched himself to the streaming giant on Twitter.

According to IGN, the Guardians of the Galaxy actor said, "I can't make this any easier," while tagging the accounts of both Netflix and Gears of War on Twitter.

However, the footage was older, as it was recorded after the Gears 5 trailer featuring Bautista.

Previously, the 53-year-old revealed he skipped the Fast and Furious franchise role for the Gears of War film, saying, "They wanted to talk to me about Fast and the Furious, and I said 'I'm not interested, let's talk about [Gears of War character] Marcus Fenix,'" he added.

Earlier, the former WWE star tweeted that the film's creators "could give AF" about him in the project, "They're listening. And they could give AF!.. but thank you for the support. Believe me when I say I've tried everything to make this happen."


More From Entertainment:

Emily Blunt says daughters ‘don’t want to watch’ parents ‘on-screen’

Emily Blunt says daughters ‘don’t want to watch’ parents ‘on-screen’
Takeoff’s ‘Celebration of Life’: friends, family pay tribute to late rapper

Takeoff’s ‘Celebration of Life’: friends, family pay tribute to late rapper
Lizzo ‘chases music' in ‘Love Lizzo’, trailer’s out now

Lizzo ‘chases music' in ‘Love Lizzo’, trailer’s out now
Sandra Bullock fans fear actor may take permanent retirement from acting

Sandra Bullock fans fear actor may take permanent retirement from acting
Chris Hemsworth performs Special Forces training tests in ‘Limitless’ trailer

Chris Hemsworth performs Special Forces training tests in ‘Limitless’ trailer
Prince George will never take throne, Prince William will be the last King?

Prince George will never take throne, Prince William will be the last King?
Here’s how Jennifer Aniston feeling after sharing infertility struggles

Here’s how Jennifer Aniston feeling after sharing infertility struggles

Daniel Craig surprises fans with stunning dance moves in Taika Waititi ad

Daniel Craig surprises fans with stunning dance moves in Taika Waititi ad
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry marriage won’t last?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry marriage won’t last?
Aaron Carter fans blame ex-fiancée Melanie Martin for singer's death

Aaron Carter fans blame ex-fiancée Melanie Martin for singer's death
'Hysterical' Meghan Markle has 'faux compassion' for women: Psychologist

'Hysterical' Meghan Markle has 'faux compassion' for women: Psychologist