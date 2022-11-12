 
entertainment
Saturday Nov 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Michelle Obama shares two cents on ‘fearful mind’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 12, 2022

Michelle Obama shares two cents on ‘fearful mind’
Michelle Obama shares two cents on ‘fearful mind’

Michelle Obama has recently talked about “fearful mind” in her upcoming book The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times.

“It's in the chapter that’s called Decoding Fear because that monster that I'm talking about is my fearful mind,” said the 58-year-old in a new interview with ABC News via E! News.

The former First Lady pointed out that fear has “two sides”.

“Fear, as I explore, is an important tool. It’s an important emotion because when used properly, it keeps us safe. It raises a warning bell that says, 'Don't go. Don't do that. Don't,’” explained the Becoming author.

Michelle continued, “But the other side of fear, if we don't really understand it, is that fear can keep us stuck. And it’s that fearful mind of getting stuck and not being able to move outside of your comfort zone that I refer to as that I have to fight back against that.”

“It's practice. It is every-day practice to silence the ‘no' in your own head, the thing that is telling you 'Don't try that new thing,” noted the wife of Barack Obama in the preview clip.

Michelle noted, “Don't risk that thing. Don’t meet that new person. Don’t try to understand someone who is like you.”

“All of that is grounded in our fearful mind mistaking what could be protection as just, 'I don't want new. And so, I too have had to learn to wrestle that fearful mind down,” she added.

Meanwhile, Michelle’s new book is going to release on November 15. 

More From Entertainment:

‘Titanic’ star Billy Zane and Candice Neill, split after 12 years

‘Titanic’ star Billy Zane and Candice Neill, split after 12 years
Ferne McCann's fiance Lorri Haines posts cryptic quote amid 'voice note' scandal

Ferne McCann's fiance Lorri Haines posts cryptic quote amid 'voice note' scandal
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's relationship to ‘end in tears’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's relationship to ‘end in tears’
Dakota Johnson proves that she's the biggest fan of Coldplay: Here's why

Dakota Johnson proves that she's the biggest fan of Coldplay: Here's why
'Yellowstone' director defends the series against 'Anti-Woke’ allegations

'Yellowstone' director defends the series against 'Anti-Woke’ allegations
King Charles III eyes £600 bonus for staff on lower salaries

King Charles III eyes £600 bonus for staff on lower salaries
Nick Cannon pens a heartwarming note as he celebrates birth of his 12th child

Nick Cannon pens a heartwarming note as he celebrates birth of his 12th child
'Tulsa King's' Max Casella makes a shocking revelation: he did not hit puberty until age 27

'Tulsa King's' Max Casella makes a shocking revelation: he did not hit puberty until age 27
Strictly's Kym Marsh was about to quit show just hours before live performance: Deets inside

Strictly's Kym Marsh was about to quit show just hours before live performance: Deets inside
King Charles takes big step to win hearts

King Charles takes big step to win hearts
Oscar-nominated Michelle Williams admits she still takes acting classes

Oscar-nominated Michelle Williams admits she still takes acting classes
King Charles sets conditions for Prince Harry's return to royal fold?

King Charles sets conditions for Prince Harry's return to royal fold?