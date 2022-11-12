 
Saturday Nov 12 2022
Louis Tomlinson shares whether One Direction boys keep in touch with him

Saturday Nov 12, 2022

Louis Tomlinson shares whether One Direction boys keep in touch with him

Louis Tomlinson revealed whether One Direction boys keep in touch with him after splitting in 2016.

Ahead of the release of his album, Faith in the Future, Louis Tomlinson spoke candidly to The Telegraph on whether he has heard from his One Direction mates about his music.

Louis shared, "Yeah, it's probably more likely to come on the album. Because you know what it's like these days, there's so many different singles, we'd be texting each other every other week."

He continued, " Normally around the album, that's when I normally make sure to try and text the lads and I'm sure they'll do the same. But, yeah, a couple of lads did text me actually over the single, now I come to think of it. They did, yeah. (smiles wide)"

Speaking about their bond, the 30-year-old said, "We're brothers. We experienced so much together. So I think it's important we do that [text each other about their music] for each other," cited from Pinkvilla.

After Zayn's exit in August 2015, the rest of the four members of One Direction also announced taking hiatus for an indefinite period so they could focus on their solo growth.

