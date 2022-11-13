 
Sunday Nov 13 2022
Prince Andrew enjoys party with King Charles, other siblings at Windsor: report

Sunday Nov 13, 2022

Queen Elizabeth II's disgraced son prince Andrew has reportedly joined King Charles and other siblings at Windsor for a shooting party.

The Duke of York was seen behind the wheel as he drove into the Windsor estate to enjoy the party with elder brother and other family members, according to new report.

King Charles III,  Prince Edward and his wife Sophie Wessex were also seen turning up at the same time. The royals reportedly gathered for a shooting party at Windsor.

 It comes amid reports that King Charles left Andrew in tears by rejecting his plea to assign him some public role.

But, new emerging photos suggest something else. The picture show Andrew very much in the fold as King Charles and others gathered for the weekend event.

Previously, it was reported that Prince Andrew broke down in tears when told he won't return to public life'.

However,  aides, according to The Time, vowed to "get him back to work" despite his links to convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Even the Queen could not clear his role as a working royal following his alleged sex shame, which Andrew vehemently denied the allegations.

