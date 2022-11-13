Kate Middleton praised for her 'natural' technique during royal visit

Kate Middleton never fails to steal the spotlight as the Duchess recently became everyone's favourite for her interaction with a three-year-old boy during a recent royal visit.

Reacting to the Duchess’ adorable gesture, a body language expert shared that Kate changes her voice when she talks to kids.

Speaking to U.K. Express, Judi James said that the new Princess of Wales looked “natural”.

Kate’s “vocal tone barely varies from when she speaks to adults,” Judi said adding that the technique “will often help children to feel more grown-up and not patronised.”

“It gives the impression that she is speaking to an equal rather than a small child, asking him questions but without using the sing-songy voice people often adopt when they speak to a child,” James continued.

James noted that Kate “clearly learned via personal experience” as a mother of three - Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, 4.