 
world
Sunday Nov 13 2022
By
Reuters

Four dead in blast on busy central Istanbul avenue, cause unknown

By
Reuters

Sunday Nov 13, 2022

View of ambulances and police at the scene after an explosion on busy pedestrian Istiklal street in Istanbul, Turkey, November 13, 2022. — Reuters
View of ambulances and police at the scene after an explosion on busy pedestrian Istiklal street in Istanbul, Turkey, November 13, 2022. — Reuters

ISTANBUL: Four people were killed and 38 others were wounded on Sunday when an explosion rocked a busy pedestrian street in central Istanbul, sending people running from the fiery blast, according to the local governor and witnesses.

Ambulances rushed to the scene on the packed Istiklal Avenue, which police quickly cordoned off. The area, in the Beyoglu district of Turkey's largest city, had been crowded as usual at the weekend with shoppers, tourists and families.

State broadcaster TRT and state-owned Anadolu agency said the cause of the blast was not yet known.

"Four people were killed and 38 others were wounded according to initial reports," Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya said on Twitter, adding that the explosion occurred around 4.20 p.m. local time (1320 GMT).

A Reuters reporter saw a helicopter overhead and several ambulances in nearby Taksim Square.

"When I heard the explosion, I was petrified, people froze, looking at each other. Then people started running away. What else can you do," said Mehmet Akus, 45, a worker in a restaurant on Istiklal.

"My relatives called me, they know I work on Istiklal. I reassured them," he said.

The nearby Kasimpasa police station told Reuters all crews were at the scene but gave no further details.

Local media said crime inspectors were on the scene and Anadolu reported that the Istanbul chief public prosecutor's office had launched an investigation into the blast.

While the cause of the blast was unknown, Istanbul and other Turkish cities have been targeted in the past by Kurdish separatists, militants and other groups.

The Turkish Red Crescent said blood was being transferred to nearby hospitals.

Turkey's RTUK regulator imposed a broadcast ban on coverage of the blast around an hour after it occurred.

"My condolences to those who lost their lives in the explosion on Istiklal Avenue," Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu said on Twitter. 

More From World:

Tapped to head new hard-right government, Netanyahu pledges Israeli unity

Tapped to head new hard-right government, Netanyahu pledges Israeli unity
Meet couple that fell in love, got married at mental health institute

Meet couple that fell in love, got married at mental health institute
Who is attending the G20 summit?

Who is attending the G20 summit?
Iranian exile who got stuck for years in French airport dies

Iranian exile who got stuck for years in French airport dies
At least $1bn of client funds missing at FTX

At least $1bn of client funds missing at FTX
Donetsk battles are 'hell', Ukraine's Zelenskiy says as Kherson mops up

Donetsk battles are 'hell', Ukraine's Zelenskiy says as Kherson mops up
Democrats seal control of US Senate with win in Nevada

Democrats seal control of US Senate with win in Nevada
Two aircraft collide and crash at World War Two airshow in Texas

Two aircraft collide and crash at World War Two airshow in Texas
Historic win: Record-breaking 82 Muslim Americans elected in US midterms

Historic win: Record-breaking 82 Muslim Americans elected in US midterms
US calls on India to restore elections, political rights in IIOJK

US calls on India to restore elections, political rights in IIOJK
Elon Musk braces for $56 billion battle with heavy metal drummer

Elon Musk braces for $56 billion battle with heavy metal drummer
Biden to warn Xi N.Korea's path could prompt bigger US military presence

Biden to warn Xi N.Korea's path could prompt bigger US military presence