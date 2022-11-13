EastEnders' Dotty Cotton quits soap after three years:’Going to miss it’

EastEnders' Milly Zero has shared a post on social media to announce her exit from the soap after three years.

The actress, 23, who has played Dotty Cotton since 2019 announced the news in a statement on his Instagram story, which read: "After 3 & a half years – I have decided my journey with the icon that is Dotty Cotton has come to an end.

"I can't tell you how life-changing my time at EastEnders has been, and how much I am going to miss it, but I am ready for new challenges now.

"Thank you to everyone that made it so special – I have made friends for life, learned huge amounts, and made memories to last a lifetime. I can't wait for you all to watch her Exit, she goes out with a bang!"

Meanwhile, The Sun also confirmed her exit as the actress has already filmed her final scenes and will bow out of the soap later this year.

A source revealed: “Dotty will leave Albert Square soon after Dot's funeral.

“But the door is being left open for her return. This is not a final goodbye for Dotty."