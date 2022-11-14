Prince Andrew sees light at the end of the tunnel

Prince Andrew could see a way back into public life after his accuser Virginia Giuffre dropped sexual assault case against an American lawyer.

According to MailOnline: "Everything has changed, and Andrew is determined to fight."

Prince Andrew paid Ms Giuffre a reported £12million to settle a civil case in which she accused him of sexual abuse. The Duke of York has always vehemently denied the claims.

King Charles III and the Duke of York allegedly held a private meeting to discuss a return to royal duties for the prince, but the monarch turned down any chance of a public return for his younger brother.

Duke of York's accuser, Virginia Giuffre, dropped a case she had brought against Alan Dershowitz last week, in which she said she "may have made a mistake" when she accused him of sexual abuse. In 2020, Ms Giuffre sued Dershowitz after alleging he defamed her when he denied claims that she had been trafficked to the attorney by Jeffrey Epstein between 2000 and 2002.