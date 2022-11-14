 
entertainment
Monday Nov 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Paramount+ drops teaser for '1923' spin-off of 'Yellowstone'

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 14, 2022

Paramount+ drops teaser for 1923 spin-off of Yellowstone
Paramount+ drops teaser for '1923' spin-off of 'Yellowstone' 

Paramount+ is all set to release 1923, a spinoff of Yellowstone, the series will debut on the network on December 18, 2022.

The streaming platform has shared the teaser of 1923, starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, who are playing the head of Dutton's family Jacob and Cara.

“Violence has always haunted this family,” a narrator says in the trailer. “It followed us here. And when it doesn’t follow, we hunt it down. We seek it.”

The new series will be based on two seasons, consisting of eight episodes each. 

1923 was set in the West of the early 20th century, the show revolves around Duttons family's next two generations as they struggle to survive historic drought, lawlessness and prohibition.

The forthcoming spinoff is the second prequel series for Taylor Sheridan’s hit series Yellowstone, following 1883. 

Cast List:

  • Harrison Ford
  • Helen Mirren
  • Brandon Sklenar
  • Darren Mann 
  • Michelle Randolph
  • James Badge Dale 
  • Marley Shelton
  •  Brian Geraghty
  • Aminah Nieves
  • Julia Schlaepfer 
  • Jerome Flynn

In addition to that, a third spinoff, titled 6666 which is set in present-day Texas, is also in production and will premiere on Paramount Network.

Watch the Teaser



More From Entertainment:

2022 MTV EMA: Full Winner's List

2022 MTV EMA: Full Winner's List
Zooey Deschannel hints at future with boyfriend Jonathan Scott

Zooey Deschannel hints at future with boyfriend Jonathan Scott
Prince Harry's latest activity shows he won't spare royal family

Prince Harry's latest activity shows he won't spare royal family

King Charles was crying as he placed wreath by the Cenotaph

King Charles was crying as he placed wreath by the Cenotaph
Prince Andrew sees light at the end of the tunnel

Prince Andrew sees light at the end of the tunnel

Taylor Swift wins most prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards

Taylor Swift wins most prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards
'Black Panther' sequel ignites box office with $330 million global debut

'Black Panther' sequel ignites box office with $330 million global debut
Dolly Parton receives $100 million award from Jeff Bezos

Dolly Parton receives $100 million award from Jeff Bezos
Netflix animated series 'Dragon Age: Absolution': Every thing to know

Netflix animated series 'Dragon Age: Absolution': Every thing to know
Meghan Markle’s prestigious award win under question

Meghan Markle’s prestigious award win under question
King Charles vows to save nation FOR LIFE in his exceptional speech

King Charles vows to save nation FOR LIFE in his exceptional speech
Baby2Baby Gala: Alessandra Ambrosio is a vison in fitted sequin gown

Baby2Baby Gala: Alessandra Ambrosio is a vison in fitted sequin gown