Meghan Markle a ‘swindler’ laundering royal links for money?

File Footage

Meghan Markle has just come under fire for her attempts to ‘swindle’ popularity and money.



Royal commentator and author Angela Levin offered these insights in her piece for Sky News Australia.

She started writing, “Privacy-seeking Meghan is still enthusiastically updating us with what she’s doing to help the world and those in it.”

“Her podcasts keep us well informed about what makes her so special, while her PR team tends to verbally bludgeon us into believing what an outstandingly good person she is.”

“Harry appeared on the lower “royal” list, but nonetheless joins his wife in winning one award after another these last few months. It’s hard to believe.”

“Meghan has been far from kind to senior women in the royal family, including Catherine, Princess of Wales.”

“She and Harry even declined to visit Her Majesty the Queen a few days before she died when the couple were already in the UK.”

She also went on to write, “Surely it's about time Meghan made up her mind about whether she wants to stay in the Royal Family or part ways once and for all.”

“So far she seems to want both, hanging on tight to her Duchess of Sussex title despite making it very clear how much she hated life as a fully-fledged royal.”

“Overall Meghan doesn’t seem to like compromise, which is rather unkind to a family who made her very rich and world famous.”

She also added in a jibe before concluding and it read, “Harry could be right when he said before their marriage: ‘What Meghan wants, Meghan gets’.”