Monday Nov 14 2022
King Charles III dubbed birthday bash 'incredibly embarrassing'

Monday Nov 14, 2022

King Charles III once dubbed his birthday celebrations as "embarrassing" rituals.

Charles, who recently turned 74 on Monday, once left fans jaw-dropped when he admitted grandiose birthday parties were a bit embarrassing.

Journalist Sheila Rule said at the time: “Looking like a political candidate as he inched his way through the crowd, stopping often to chat or shake hands, Prince Charles characterised the celebration as 'one of those extremely enjoyable but incredibly embarrassing situations.'"

Writing her piece for the New York Times, Rule shared: “The day’s event suggested he is not a frustrated, jobless King-in-waiting."

However, Charles became the King when his mother Elizabeth II passed away on September 8.

During his first speech as the monarch, Charles said: “As the Queen herself did with such unswerving devotion, I too now solemnly pledge myself, throughout the remaining time God grants me, to uphold the constitutional principles at the heart of our nation."

