 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Melon Music Awards discloses second line-up of performing artists for 2022

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 15, 2022

Melon Music Awards discloses second line-up of performing artists for 2022
Melon Music Awards discloses second line-up of performing artists for 2022

Melon Music Awards revealed the second line-up of performing artists for 2022 on Monday.

On November 15, Soompi reported that Melon Music Awards officially announced the 2022 boy groups line-up of performing artists.

According to the second line-up list, MONSTA X, TXT, ENHYPEN, and ATBO  will dazzle the audience in the Melon Music Awards nights of 2022.

Recently, the award show shared the girl groups' line-up list of performers. (G)I-DLE, IVE, and NewJeans are among the first line-up of performing artists.

The in-person audience award show ceremony will be held in Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on November 26, 2022, for the first time in three years since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The music awards show will honor the artists and their music videos that were released between November 8, 2021, and November 3, 2022.

More From Entertainment:

‘Joyland’: PM Shehbaz Sharif sets up review committee amid ban uproar

‘Joyland’: PM Shehbaz Sharif sets up review committee amid ban uproar
Gisele Bündchen sparks romance rumours with kids’ Jiu-Jitsu instructor

Gisele Bündchen sparks romance rumours with kids’ Jiu-Jitsu instructor
Chelsea Handler returns to Netflix with a stand-up special

Chelsea Handler returns to Netflix with a stand-up special
BTS wins big at MTV Europe Music Awards 2022: Deets inside

BTS wins big at MTV Europe Music Awards 2022: Deets inside

'Tampongate' scene is 'good' for King Charles, says Camilla actress

'Tampongate' scene is 'good' for King Charles, says Camilla actress

Christina Applegate receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Christina Applegate receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Britney Spears was 'shaking' for 15 minutes after using credit card

Britney Spears was 'shaking' for 15 minutes after using credit card

Kourtney Kardashian wishes birthday to 'soulmate' Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian wishes birthday to 'soulmate' Travis Barker
Nick, Angel Carter launch mental health fund honouring late brother Aaron

Nick, Angel Carter launch mental health fund honouring late brother Aaron
Julia Fox was a 'tyrant' on her 27th birthday, 'cried in bed' for getting too old

Julia Fox was a 'tyrant' on her 27th birthday, 'cried in bed' for getting too old
Netflix 'Stranger Things' upcoming season will be 'Home run', David Harbour

Netflix 'Stranger Things' upcoming season will be 'Home run', David Harbour

Rihanna desires Beyoncé to walk her next fashion show: 'That would just trump everything for me'

Rihanna desires Beyoncé to walk her next fashion show: 'That would just trump everything for me'