Netflix: List of top 15 trending movies, series in November

Netflix has released binge-worthy content with multiple releases in various genres to entertain its viewers.
Here is the list of the top 15 trending movies and series on Netflix:
- Falling for Christmas
- Enola Holmes 2
- Lost Bullet 2
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Enola Holmes
- Medieval
- Minions & More 2
- The Good Nurse
- Monica, O My Darling
- Don't Leave
- Capturing the Killer Nurse
- Morbius
- The Chalk Line
- Beyond the Universe
- The School for Good and Evil
List of Netflix top 15 trending series:
- The Crown
- Manifest
- Warrior Nun
- From Scratch
- Ancient Apocalypse
- Love is Blind
- FIFA Uncovered
- Inside Man
- Til Money Do Us Part
- Little Women
- Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Dubai Bling
- Shuroop
- Pablo Escobar, The Drug Lord
- The Watcher