Netflix: List of top 15 trending movies, series in November

Netflix has released binge-worthy content with multiple releases in various genres to entertain its viewers.

Here is the list of the top 15 trending movies and series on Netflix:

List of Netflix top 15 trending series:

Falling for Christmas Enola Holmes 2 Lost Bullet 2 All Quiet on the Western Front Enola Holmes Medieval Minions & More 2 The Good Nurse Monica, O My Darling Don't Leave Capturing the Killer Nurse Morbius The Chalk Line Beyond the Universe The School for Good and Evil

List of Netflix top 15 trending series:

The Crown Manifest Warrior Nun From Scratch Ancient Apocalypse Love is Blind FIFA Uncovered Inside Man Til Money Do Us Part Little Women Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Dubai Bling Shuroop Pablo Escobar, The Drug Lord The Watcher



