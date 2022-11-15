 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 15 2022
Netflix: List of top 15 trending movies, series in November

Tuesday Nov 15, 2022

Netflix has released binge-worthy content with multiple releases in various genres to entertain its viewers.

Here is the list of the top 15 trending movies and series on Netflix:

List of Netflix top 15 trending series: 

  1. Falling for Christmas 
  2. Enola Holmes 2 
  3. Lost Bullet 2 
  4. All Quiet on the Western Front 
  5. Enola Holmes 
  6. Medieval 
  7. Minions & More 2 
  8. The Good Nurse 
  9. Monica, O My Darling 
  10. Don't Leave 
  11. Capturing the Killer Nurse 
  12. Morbius 
  13. The Chalk Line 
  14. Beyond the Universe 
  15. The School for Good and Evil 

List of Netflix top 15 trending series: 

  1. The Crown
  2. Manifest 
  3. Warrior Nun
  4. From Scratch 
  5. Ancient Apocalypse
  6. Love is Blind
  7. FIFA Uncovered
  8. Inside Man 
  9. Til Money Do Us Part 
  10. Little Women 
  11. Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story 
  12. Dubai Bling 
  13. Shuroop 
  14. Pablo Escobar, The Drug Lord 
  15. The Watcher 


