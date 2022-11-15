Sindh seeks medics from Army and Rangers to deal with doctors’ protest

Sindh government has decided to seek help from the medical corps of the Pakistan Army and Rangers amid the prolonged protest of the medical staff. —Online

Sindh decided to seek held from the medical corps of the Pakistan Army and Rangers to provide healthcare facilities to patients.

Rangers assure the JPMC of provision of doctors and paramedical staff, claims Dr Shahid Rasool.

Measures are being taken to provide continuous healthcare facilities to the public at the government hospitals, say officials.

KARACHI: In a bid to deal with the prolonged strike of medical staff in Sindh, the provincial government on Monday decided to seek assistance from the medical corps of the Pakistan Army and Rangers to provide healthcare facilities to patients

Following the medical staff's strike across government hospitals in Sindh, patients remain stranded, while OPDs and operation theatres remain shut making access to healthcare difficult for public and adding to their misery.

As a result of the strike, the province's largest government health facility in Karachi the Civil Hospital is deserted and its operation theaters are also empty. While sanitation has also been poor in Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), National Institute of Child Health (NICH), Lyari General Hospital, and other medical establishments of the government. OPDs remain closed in all of Karachi's biggest hospitals for the past several days, which has forced poor patients and their families to seek treatment in expensive private healthcare facilities.

Talking to journalists, JPMC Executive Director Dr Shahid Rasool said that the provincial health department has sought help from Pakistan Army and Rangers to deal with the strike of doctors and paramedical staff.

In response to their request, Rangers have assured the hospital of the provision of their doctors and paramedical staff. Meanwhile, 650 doctors and paramedical staff will be recruited immediately to meet the shortage of staff at the hospital.

The officials of the health department said that Pakistan Army is also ready to provide doctors and medical staff to JPMC. Measures are being taken to provide continuous healthcare facilities to the public at the government hospitals, said the officials.