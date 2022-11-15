 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 15 2022
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 15, 2022

Queen Elizabeth II 'coveted' to 'mother' children herself

Queen Elizabeth II wanted to give a normal childhood to her children as the young princess was also portrayed as 'ordinary' 

In her newly-released book Elizabeth and Philip: A Story of Young Love, Marriage and Monarchy, royal commentator Dr Tessa Dunlop said: “Apparently the Princess insisted: 'I am going to mother my baby – not the nurse', and plaintively told Mike Parker’s Scottish housewife that she would like her children 'to be able to live ordinary lives', adding 'I wish I could be more like you, Eileen'.

“Normal" is apparently what the Princess coveted, and 'normal' is how the press briefly tried to depict her,” she added.

Meanwhile, author Step Aside for Royalty: Treasured Memories of the Royal Household, wrote: “I pondered, how much of a price would a Princess truly be willing to pay in order to bring her children up like 'ordinary people'."

