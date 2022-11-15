 
Tuesday Nov 15 2022
Web Desk

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham's new pictures leave fans gushing

Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 15, 2022

Every time a new picture of Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham is shared on social media, their fans go gaga over them. Recently, the new look of the power couple has been circulated on the internet and they are all things adorable.

In the pictures, shared on DailyMail, Monday, the 23-year-old son of Victoria and David Beckham and the actress, 27, can be seen in blue jeans with coordinating black tops and black shoes, as they stepped out in matching outfits for a visit to her dog adoption shelter.

The couple’s look takes their fans in the late 90s and early 2000s when David and Victoria famously used to wear matching outfits.


Photo credits: DailyMail
The lovebirds also hid their eyes behind matching pairs of wraparound sunglasses as they held hands.

Nicola wore a black leather jacket over a T-shirt emblazoned with the name of the shelter, Yogi’s House.

She helped set up the female-owned shelter that saves dogs at immediate risk of being put down.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn wore a black zip-up hoodie and donned a black baseball cap on top of his head.

Last year, the fashion designer, 48, explained why during a visit on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

She said: 'It just seemed like a really good idea at the time. It really did. I think there was a naïveté then, we didn't know about fashion.

'We were just having fun with it, which to be honest with you, is kind of the way it should be. I really wish I had the courage to do it more now.'

'And we were like, ''Hey, let's wear matching leather. ...And we did,' she said. 

