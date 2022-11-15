 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Diana and King Charles’ marriage was ‘explosively violent’, claims valet

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 15, 2022

file footage

King Charles and Princess Diana’s explosive marriage was so ‘violent’ that it left their royal staff worried about their lives, the monarch’s former valet revealed in a new bombshell book.

The sensational new claims come in royal expert Christopher Andersen’s latest book focusing on the new monarch Charles, titled The King: The Life of Charles III.

Andersen shared with Fox News how the King “has a huge temper. I mean, it’s an incredible temper,” and how he once even threw an iron bootjack at Diana’s head, barely missing it.

In his book, Andersen further claimed: “… There are guns all over that palace. They love shooting parties. So, there are shotguns and handguns for security and rifles for security forces… they were worried that there was such violence.”

“So much screaming and shouting and slammed doors… There were many violent episodes. It could have gotten much worse. And security was afraid that not only somebody might commit suicide, that somebody might do harm, but we might be talking murder,” he added.

Andersen then shared: “So, they tried to keep the weapons away from the royals.”

The explosive claims come hot on the heels of Netflix’s latest season for its royal drama The Crown, which chronicles the breakdown of Charles and Diana’s marriage and her subsequent death in a car crash in Paris.

More From Entertainment:

Margot Robbie discusses ‘lowest moment’ after Wolf of Wall Street success

Margot Robbie discusses ‘lowest moment’ after Wolf of Wall Street success
Katie Price PDA-filled picture with boyfriend Carl Woods goes viral

Katie Price PDA-filled picture with boyfriend Carl Woods goes viral
Amy Adams reveals why she’s excited about Enchanted sequel

Amy Adams reveals why she’s excited about Enchanted sequel
Brad Pitt wasn't living 'interesting life' while he was married to Jennifer Aniston

Brad Pitt wasn't living 'interesting life' while he was married to Jennifer Aniston
SeriousFun Gala: Julia Roberts oozes charm as she rocks in layered and striped look

SeriousFun Gala: Julia Roberts oozes charm as she rocks in layered and striped look
Martin Freeman wants to do 'Sherlock' again: 'I'm a sucker for a good script'

Martin Freeman wants to do 'Sherlock' again: 'I'm a sucker for a good script'
Sylvester Stallone, Jennifer Flavin’s latest pics are full of romantic moments

Sylvester Stallone, Jennifer Flavin’s latest pics are full of romantic moments
Michelle Obama dishes on her daughters’ dating life: ‘wonderful’

Michelle Obama dishes on her daughters’ dating life: ‘wonderful’
Prince Harry’s ‘misery’ laid bare as father King Charles sidelines him

Prince Harry’s ‘misery’ laid bare as father King Charles sidelines him
King Charles’ shocking reaction to Princess Diana’s death: ‘Almost fainted’

King Charles’ shocking reaction to Princess Diana’s death: ‘Almost fainted’
King Charles accused of ‘hitting’ Princess Diana in sensational new book

King Charles accused of ‘hitting’ Princess Diana in sensational new book
'The Good Doctor' 100th episode pulled by ABC for Mike Pence special

'The Good Doctor' 100th episode pulled by ABC for Mike Pence special