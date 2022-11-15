 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 15 2022
By
Web Desk

SeriousFun Gala: Julia Roberts oozes charm as she rocks in layered and striped look

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 15, 2022

Julia Roberts cut a chic figure in an eye-catching suit at the 2022 SeriousFun Gala in New York City.

The 55-year-old actress looked quite happy and chill at the event, held at The Lincoln Center in Manhattan on Monday.

She was also seen posing with Samuel L. Jackson, his wife LaTanya Richardson Jackson, and Clea Newman at the event.

Roberts looked absolutely gorgeous as she showed off her sense of style in a two-tone grey suit coat over a matching tie and a white dress shirt.

She added a splash of colour with a grey, blue and yellow overcoat with a two-tone grey skirt that fell just above her knees.

The actress added more glam to her look with black pantyhose and black pointed-toe boots for the red carpet look.

SeriousFun Gala: Julia Roberts oozes charm as she rocks in layered and striped look

Roberts is coming off her new movie with longtime friend George Clooney, Ticket to Paradise, which has taken in just under $150 million worldwide.

Roberts and Clooney play a longtime divorced couple who reunite and head to Bali to try and stop their daughter (Kaitlin Dever) from marrying a man she just met.

The romantic comedy also stars Billie Lourd, Sean Lynch, Arielle Carver-O'Neill, and Maxime Bouttier. 

More From Entertainment:

Amy Adams reveals why she’s excited about Enchanted sequel

Amy Adams reveals why she’s excited about Enchanted sequel
Brad Pitt wasn't living 'interesting life' while he was married to Jennifer Aniston

Brad Pitt wasn't living 'interesting life' while he was married to Jennifer Aniston
Martin Freeman wants to do 'Sherlock' again: 'I'm a sucker for a good script'

Martin Freeman wants to do 'Sherlock' again: 'I'm a sucker for a good script'
Sylvester Stallone, Jennifer Flavin’s latest pics are full of romantic moments

Sylvester Stallone, Jennifer Flavin’s latest pics are full of romantic moments
Michelle Obama dishes on her daughters’ dating life: ‘wonderful’

Michelle Obama dishes on her daughters’ dating life: ‘wonderful’
Diana and King Charles’ marriage was ‘explosively violent’, claims valet

Diana and King Charles’ marriage was ‘explosively violent’, claims valet
Prince Harry’s ‘misery’ laid bare as father King Charles sidelines him

Prince Harry’s ‘misery’ laid bare as father King Charles sidelines him
King Charles accused of ‘hitting’ Princess Diana in sensational new book

King Charles accused of ‘hitting’ Princess Diana in sensational new book
'The Good Doctor' 100th episode pulled by ABC for Mike Pence special

'The Good Doctor' 100th episode pulled by ABC for Mike Pence special

‘The Crown’ fans say Diana’s revenge dress ‘deserved’ more screen time

‘The Crown’ fans say Diana’s revenge dress ‘deserved’ more screen time
Brad Pitt says Hollywood has largely kicked its former drug-filled excesses

Brad Pitt says Hollywood has largely kicked its former drug-filled excesses
Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham's new pictures leave fans gushing

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham's new pictures leave fans gushing