 
Sci-Tech
Wednesday Nov 16 2022
By
Reuters

Musk to relaunch Twitter's blue check subscription on Nov 29

By
Reuters

Wednesday Nov 16, 2022

Elon Musks account and the Twitter logo are seen in this illustration taken October 28, 2022. — Reuters
Elon Musk's account and the Twitter logo are seen in this illustration taken October 28, 2022. — Reuters

Billionaire Elon Musk said on Tuesday that Twitter's sought-after blue check subscription service will be relaunched on November 29, a minor delay from his initial tentative timeline to bring back the service on the social media platform.

"Punting relaunch of Blue Verified to November 29th to make sure that it is rock solid," Musk said in a tweet.

With the new release, changing someone's verified name will cause the loss of the blue check "until name is confirmed by Twitter to meet terms of service", Musk said.

The coveted blue check mark was previously reserved for verified accounts of politicians, famous personalities, journalists and other public figures. But a subscription option, open to anyone prepared to pay, was rolled out earlier this week to help Twitter grow revenue as Musk fights to retain advertisers.

Last week, the Tesla chief had said Twitter Blue will probably "come back end of next week". 

Twitter had paused its recently announced $8 blue check subscription service on Friday as fake accounts mushroomed. The change came a week after Musk took over the social media company in a $44 billion deal. 

More From Sci-Tech:

Elon Musk fires developer on Twitter after he questioned chief's assessment

Elon Musk fires developer on Twitter after he questioned chief's assessment
Amazon to lay off thousands of employees: source

Amazon to lay off thousands of employees: source
Twitter prank prompts unexpected scrutiny of insulin prices

Twitter prank prompts unexpected scrutiny of insulin prices
What new feature has WhatsApp released for its users?

What new feature has WhatsApp released for its users?
Google pays $392m in landmark US privacy case

Google pays $392m in landmark US privacy case
Elon Musk says 'I have too much work on my plate'

Elon Musk says 'I have too much work on my plate'
Tesla says it will assist police probe into fatal crash in China

Tesla says it will assist police probe into fatal crash in China
When will the sun die?

When will the sun die?
Genetically engineered plant cleans air better than 30 air purifiers

Genetically engineered plant cleans air better than 30 air purifiers
Twitter Blue 'probably' coming back end of next week, Musk says

Twitter Blue 'probably' coming back end of next week, Musk says
Can you use WhatsApp on two different devices now?

Can you use WhatsApp on two different devices now?
'Greatly exaggerated': No, robots are not taking all jobs in the world

'Greatly exaggerated': No, robots are not taking all jobs in the world