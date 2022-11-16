Fact-check: It’s true. Law amended to allow private individuals to use KP's helicopter

The KP government plans to permit official aircrafts to be rented out for private purposes

Social media users are claiming that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly has adopted special rules and legislation to allow private individuals to use government aircraft.



The allegation is true.

Claim

On November 14, several Twitter accounts tweeted that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was rolling out new rules to allow former prime minister Imran Khan to continue to use the official helicopter even though he holds no public office at the moment.

“KP Assembly adopted IK specific rules,” wrote one Twitter user.

“Imran Khan used the KP helicopter,” tweeted another user, “The public was silent. That is why the KP assembly is bringing a bill to keep the information of the helicopter use secret.”

F act

The news circulating on social media is true.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly has drafted a bill to amend the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ministers (Salaries, Allowances and Privileges) Act 1975. A copy of the bill is available with Geo Fact Check.

The bill, dated November 2, is titled, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ministers (Salaries, Allowances and Privileges) (Second Amendment) Act 2022. As per the proposed legislation, a new section will be added to the original law, which states:

- The chief minister may allow a minister, advisor or special assistant to the chief minister, public servant or government servant to use an aircraft or helicopter of the government at government expense.

- Any official aircraft or helicopter, subject to availability and with prior approval of the chief minister, can be used for private purposes, on payment of charges at the rate determined by the government from time to time.

The bill further adds that those authorized to use the aircraft by the chief minister may take with them as many support staff, aides and other individuals as necessary.

Moreover, it adds, that all such journeys or excursions by officials or individuals will be deemed valid from November 1, 2008 and “shall not be called in question for any deficiency of procedure or approval.”

— Additional reporting by Rasool Dawar