Wednesday Nov 16 2022
Zoë Kravitz opens up about her relationship with Channing Tatum

Wednesday Nov 16, 2022

Zoë Kravitz revealed in a recent interview that Channing Tatum makes her laugh and feel comfortable.

During an interview with GQ, the Batman star spoke highly of Tatum, who she met on the set of her upcoming directorial debut Pussy Island.

"He makes me laugh, and we both really love art and talking about art and the exploration of why we do what we do," Kravitz told the outlet. "We love to watch a film and break it down and talk about it and challenge each other."

In the film, the 21 Jump Street actor stars as Slater King, "a nefarious tech billionaire" who has a "hedonistic private island." The film cast also boasts actors, including Geena Davis, Haley Joel Osment, and Christian Slater.

The 33-year-old also revealed Tatum assisted her in navigating the "frantic" moviemaking process.

"Whether it was making me tea or pouring me a drink or going to whip someone into shape or whatever — he really was my protector, and it was really wonderful and sweet," Kravitz said. "I think if you can do something like that together, it's a good test. And we came out even stronger."

Previously, Zoe Kravitz said she is "grateful Channing Tatum came into her life."

"Do I want to go into that? I guess what I'll say is when you make things with people, it's a very sacred space, and when you're compatible with somebody creatively it often opens up other channels because you're kind of sharing all of yourself," Kravitz said. "I'm really grateful that this movie has brought him into my life that way."

