Love Island stara Gemma Owen and Luca Bish announce break up

Love Island stars Gemma Owen and Luca Bish have announced their break-up.

The pair revealed they had decided to go their "separate ways" after they failed to show up to ITV's Palooza event together.

Owen said she was not at the event due to a prior commitment.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the 19-year-old announced their split. "I wanted to let you know that Luca and I are no longer in a relationship," she wrote.

"It wasn't an easy decision but ultimately this is what is best for us both right now.

"Many of you have been on this journey with us from the very beginning and I want to thank you for your continued support as we start new chapters."

On his Instagram, the former fishmonger announced the split with the caveat that he "would have liked some time to process this [the break-up] privately".