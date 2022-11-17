How King Charles aides 'systematically' proved Diana is 'bit crazy'

King Charles III pals and close aides launched a smear campaign against Princess Diana, says expert.

Patrick Jephson claimed the monarch's staff put out a false picture over the former Princess of Wales mental health.



King orchestrated a "systematic" smear campaign against his ex-wife, which made her life "hell".



The conversation was far from "casual gossip" and was a "systematic campaign" to depict Diana as a "bit crazy."

Mr Jephson defends: "Considering the life she lived, considering the pressures she was under, she wasn’t just sane, she had a kind of ability to restore sanity to crazy situations."



Earlier, expert Phil Craig claimed: "Diana is absolutely at her best: she's charming, she's funny, she's slightly flirtatious, she's absolutely on top of her brief, she's talking very eloquently about politics, and about world leaders."

