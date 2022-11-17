 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 17 2022
By
Web Desk

How King Charles aides 'systematically' proved Diana is 'bit crazy'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 17, 2022

King Charles III pals and close aides launched a smear campaign against Princess Diana, says expert.

Patrick Jephson claimed the monarch's staff put out a false picture over the former Princess of Wales mental health. 

King orchestrated a "systematic" smear campaign against his ex-wife, which made her life "hell".

The conversation was far from "casual gossip" and was a "systematic campaign" to depict Diana as a "bit crazy."

Mr Jephson defends: "Considering the life she lived, considering the pressures she was under, she wasn’t just sane, she had a kind of ability to restore sanity to crazy situations."

Earlier, expert Phil Craig claimed: "Diana is absolutely at her best: she's charming, she's funny, she's slightly flirtatious, she's absolutely on top of her brief, she's talking very eloquently about politics, and about world leaders."

More From Entertainment:

Ansel Elgort and Violetta Komyshan call it quits after 10 years

Ansel Elgort and Violetta Komyshan call it quits after 10 years
Netflix series 'Dahmer – Monster': Jeffrey's dad makes shocking revelations

Netflix series 'Dahmer – Monster': Jeffrey's dad makes shocking revelations

Netflix upcoming series ‘The Recruit’ trailer is out

Netflix upcoming series ‘The Recruit’ trailer is out
Nicola Peltz says Brooklyn 'support' against Beckham family means 'everything'

Nicola Peltz says Brooklyn 'support' against Beckham family means 'everything'
Brad Pitt smitten by rumoured girlfriend Ines De Ramon 'energetic' personality

Brad Pitt smitten by rumoured girlfriend Ines De Ramon 'energetic' personality
Julia Fox planning to switch to 'women' after Kanye West split

Julia Fox planning to switch to 'women' after Kanye West split
King Charles holds reception to help promote UK's small businesses

King Charles holds reception to help promote UK's small businesses

'Archetype' podcast guest sparks speculation about Meghan Markle

'Archetype' podcast guest sparks speculation about Meghan Markle

Love Island stara Gemma Owen and Luca Bish announce break up

Love Island stara Gemma Owen and Luca Bish announce break up
Taylor Swift resale ticket prices soar past $28,000 amid fan frenzy

Taylor Swift resale ticket prices soar past $28,000 amid fan frenzy
Rapper Blueface arrested for attempted murder

Rapper Blueface arrested for attempted murder

Howard Stern reveals he predicted Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski's blooming romance

Howard Stern reveals he predicted Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski's blooming romance