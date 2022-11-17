 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 17 2022
By
Web Desk

'Ghostbusters' actor Kymberly Herrin dies at 65

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 17, 2022

Ghostbusters actor Kymberly Herrin dies at 65
'Ghostbusters' actor Kymberly Herrin dies at 65

Kymberly Herrin, who acted in several films, including Ghostbusters, died at age 65.

According to Santa Barbara News-Press, the actress's family said that Herrin died in October in Santa Barbara but did not give her cause of death.

Herrin worked as a model featured in numerous magazines, including twice for Playboy, before being cast in the 1984 music video for ZZ Top's Legs. The video became one of the band's biggest hits, scoring in the Top 10 in the U.S. and other countries.

The late actor told an interviewer about the music video that she took the place of one of three women in the first two videos that the other two "didn't like."

Kymberly Herrin secured a role in the famous 1984 film Robert Zemeckis' Romancing the Stone, starring Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner. Moreover, Ivan Reitman's Ghostbusters featured Bill Murray, Dan Ackroyd, Harold Ramis, and Sigourney Weaver.

More From Entertainment:

Jake Gyllenhaal’s debut children’s book to release in 2023

Jake Gyllenhaal’s debut children’s book to release in 2023
Jennifer Aniston helping step-mom to cope with dad ‘heartbreaking’ loss

Jennifer Aniston helping step-mom to cope with dad ‘heartbreaking’ loss
Netflix drops trailer for Trevor Noah’s upcoming witty comedy special

Netflix drops trailer for Trevor Noah’s upcoming witty comedy special

'Hogan's Heroes' actor Robert Clary dies at 96

'Hogan's Heroes' actor Robert Clary dies at 96
BTS Jin talks heartache and ‘drifting away’: ‘I’m afraid’

BTS Jin talks heartache and ‘drifting away’: ‘I’m afraid’
Jon Stewart defends Dave Chappelle's SNL monologue: Watch

Jon Stewart defends Dave Chappelle's SNL monologue: Watch
Born this way: rats move to beat of Lady Gaga

Born this way: rats move to beat of Lady Gaga
Ashley Tisdale discovers longtime BFF Austin Butler is her cousin

Ashley Tisdale discovers longtime BFF Austin Butler is her cousin
Netflix 'Warrior Nun' season 3: renewed or cancelled?

Netflix 'Warrior Nun' season 3: renewed or cancelled?
Ansel Elgort and Violetta Komyshan call it quits after 10 years

Ansel Elgort and Violetta Komyshan call it quits after 10 years