Dwayne Johnson discusses ‘power’ of asking for help, ‘there is no shame in it’

Dwayne Johnson addressed the importance of focusing on mental health well being to maintain a balanced life style.

The Black Adam star, 50, has urged his fans and followers to seek help and talk about their feelings, stressing there is absolutely no shame in reaching out to others.

In a candid interview with a health magazine, Dwayne, also known as The Rock, revealed that learning to ask for help was a huge turning point in his life.

Speaking to Men's Health, the Red Notice actor said, "I think one of the defining, seminal moments in my life was when I really realised the power and the value of asking for help. Vulnerability. You know, really kind of checking your ego at the door."

Johnson also admitted that societal attitudes also stop people from sharing their problems. “As guys, we have a tendency to not ask for help. Ego gets in the way, and we start stuffing things deep down in our guts, which is not a good thing.”

The Jumanji actor detailed his own experiences decades and shared, "Most of the time I did figure it out all by myself, but also it just took a toll, man, on my soul and on my mental health. So these days, I’m a big advocate for asking for help."