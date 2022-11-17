 
‘Friends’ stars rushed to be with Jennifer Aniston after her dad’s death

Friends stars, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow, proved their friendship as they did not leave Jennifer Aniston alone after the heartbreaking death of her dad John Aniston.

An insider spilled to Hollywood Life that Cox and Kudrow “rushed to be” by The Morning Show star’s side the moment they find out about her father’s passing.

“Lisa and Courteney have been there for Jen so much this past week and Jennifer has really leaned on both of them for emotional support,” the insider said.

Aniston’s former co-stars know how hard it is to “lose a parent” and know how much Aniston’s dad “meant to her,” the source added. “He was such a sweet man who always treated them with love.”

“All three of them have helped each other through some hard times over the years and celebrated with each other in the good times,” the source continued.

“Lisa and Courteney, as well as Jen’s other close friends, rushed to be by her side and will be there every step of the way. They would do absolutely anything for her.

Before concluding, the insider heaped praises on Kudrow, saying, she “will always consider Jen and Courteney to be like family to her and there is nothing that she wouldn’t do for those ladies.” 

