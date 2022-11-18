Amber Heard sister Whitney recalls dealing with harassment post Johnny Depp trial

Amber Heard's sister Whitney Henriquez detailed her sister’s traumatic experience of dealing with harassment post Johnny Depp defamation case verdict, announced in June.

On Wednesday, in an open letter, Whitney, 34, applauded her sister and condemned the horrible bullying she faced online during and after the explosive defamation trial, in which, Heard was found liable for defaming her ex-husband Depp.

Reflecting on the harassment the Aquaman actress has faced ever since, Whitney said, "To simply say that my faith in humanity has been called into question since the trial/verdict would be a gross understatement…,"

She continued, "Not only did it highlight some pretty [expletive] major flaws in the judicial system, it also showed just how deeply misogynistic this world is and how harassment of anyone who speaks out or has a differing opinion is just simply accepted (just take a look at some of the comments on my posts, and undoubtedly this one)."



Whitney went on to share that she's scared to raise her kids in a "world like this," noting, "Every day it just seems harder and harder to navigate and deal with."

The open letter was published and signed by figures like Gloria Steinem, Constance Wu and Allen v. Farrow director Amy Ziering plus groups like the National Women's Law Center, Women's March Foundation and more — stating, "We condemn the public shaming of Amber Heard and join in support of her. We support the ability of all to report intimate partner and sexual violence free of harassment and intimidation."