Camilla ‘threatening’ to expose King Charles’ intimate secrets

Camilla threatening to ‘expose’ King Charles ‘deepest darkest secrets’ and the monarch is on 'red alert'.



These revelations have been brought forward by an informant close to the National Inquirer.

The insider started off by making explosive revelations about Queen Camilla’s issues and revealed, “During one of their marriage crises, Camilla threatened a tell-all book exposing his deepest secrets, including his kinky sex habits.”

This comes amid a similar admission by the source who explained the reality of the tough spot King Charles is under and said, “Make no mistake, Charles has waited decades to become king, and he wants to cement his place in history. He won't let anything or anyone – even Camilla – stand in his way.”