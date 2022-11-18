Pregnant Blake Lively honours husband Ryan Reynolds in a moving speech at Cinematheque Awards

Blake Lively paid an emotional tribute to husband Ryan Reynolds at the American Cinematheque Awards.

On November 17, Blake Lively spoke onstage at the American Cinematheque Awards at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.



In her speech, posted on The Hollywood Reporter's Twitter page, Blake honoured her husband Ryan Reynolds as he received the 36th American Cinematheque Award.

The Gossip Girl alum praised her husband's "heart, his philanthropy, his humor, his integrity, his unmatched work ethic," cited from Enews.

"So many of those stunning qualities comes from his homeland, Canada, And giving back to the country that gave him his life is critical to who he is as a person," Blake, 35 said of Ryan, 46.

She further spoke about keeping Ryan grounded, "It was essential to keeping him grounded, to keeping him sane, to keeping him, him. And now I am his home and our girls are his home. And just like that 19 year old boy, he races home."

The actress continued, "Whether it's from across the globe or a meeting across the street, his is hardwired to get home. If he came home from set not in his wardrobe, we would be very concerned."

"Soaked in mud, fake blood, real blood, prosthetic scars, superhero suits, tap shoes or clown makeup, daddy always comes home," she finished.

Blake shares daughters James, 7, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3, with Ryan. Her speech comes two months after she made her first appearance at the Forbes Power Women's Summit, since announcing her fourth pregnancy.



