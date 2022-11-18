 
Sci-Tech
Friday Nov 18 2022
By
Reuters

Indian food delivery firm Zomato's co-founder resigns

By
Reuters

Friday Nov 18, 2022

The logo of Indian food delivery company Zomato is seen on its app on a mobile phone displayed in front of its company website in this illustration picture taken July 14, 2021. — Reuters
The logo of Indian food delivery company Zomato is seen on its app on a mobile phone displayed in front of its company website in this illustration picture taken July 14, 2021. — Reuters 

BENGALURU: India's Zomato Ltd said on Friday its co-founder, Mohit Gupta, had resigned after about five years at the food aggregator.

Gupta is credited with building Zomato's food delivery operations from scratch and was the segment's chief executive before being elevated to co-founder in May 2020.

Gupta said in a letter to the company that he was stepping down to pursue "unknown adventures".

His resignation follows that of the company's deputy chief financial officer, Nitin Savara, who stepped down in August.

Zomato last week reported a narrow second-quarter loss, as volumes and value of its online orders rose.

