BTS Jungkook to perform 'Dreamers' at FIFA World Cup Qatar opening ceremony

BTS star Jungkook gears up to give a stellar performance at the opening ceremony of football world cup 2022.

According to BIGHIT MUSIC which is an official music agency of BTS has shared more details about the idol's upcoming performance on the official soundtrack Dreamers.



The announcement was made by the agency on its official Twitter account. Along with the title of the song there are other details too.

The statement read, "Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We’d like to inform you about BTS Jungkook’s participation in the opening ceremony of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. At the opening ceremony of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, Jung Kook will be performing the official soundtrack Dreamers."

It also added, "[Opening Ceremony Information] - Time> 17:40 PM - 18:10 PM, November 20 (AST- Arabia Standard Time)> 23:40 PM, November 20 - 00:10 AM, November 21 (KST)- Channel List for Viewing: Link We ask for your interest in BTS Jung Kook’s performance at the World Cup opening ceremony. Thank you."

Taking to its official Twitter account, BTS also shared an update about the music video of Dreamers. It wrote, "Dreamers' MV Release 2022. 11. 22. @ FIFA's Official YT Channel.



