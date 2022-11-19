 
entertainment
Saturday Nov 19 2022
By
Web Desk

BTS Jungkook to perform 'Dreamers' at FIFA World Cup Qatar opening ceremony

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 19, 2022

BTS Jungkook to perform Dreamers at FIFA World Cup Qatar opening ceremony
BTS Jungkook to perform 'Dreamers' at FIFA World Cup Qatar opening ceremony 

BTS star Jungkook gears up to give a stellar performance at the opening ceremony of football world cup 2022.

According to BIGHIT MUSIC which is an official music agency of BTS has shared more details about the idol's upcoming performance on the official soundtrack Dreamers. 

The announcement was made by the agency on its official Twitter account. Along with the title of the song there are other details too.

The statement read, "Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We’d like to inform you about BTS Jungkook’s participation in the opening ceremony of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. At the opening ceremony of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, Jung Kook will be performing the official soundtrack Dreamers."

It also added, "[Opening Ceremony Information] - Time> 17:40 PM - 18:10 PM, November 20 (AST- Arabia Standard Time)> 23:40 PM, November 20 - 00:10 AM, November 21 (KST)- Channel List for Viewing: Link We ask for your interest in BTS Jung Kook’s performance at the World Cup opening ceremony. Thank you."

Taking to its official Twitter account, BTS also shared an update about the music video of Dreamers. It wrote, "Dreamers' MV Release 2022. 11. 22. @ FIFA's Official YT Channel.


More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton leaves Meghan Markle afraid ahead of US visit

Kate Middleton leaves Meghan Markle afraid ahead of US visit
Simon Cowell admits he still rides bike without helmet after life threatening accidents

Simon Cowell admits he still rides bike without helmet after life threatening accidents

Quentin Tarantino recalls reason of not having ‘Man-to-Man Talk’ with Harvey Weinstein

Quentin Tarantino recalls reason of not having ‘Man-to-Man Talk’ with Harvey Weinstein
Harry, Meghan to ‘dominate the headlines’ by the end of this year

Harry, Meghan to ‘dominate the headlines’ by the end of this year
Nicki Minaj drops the World Cup song with Myriam and Maluma

Nicki Minaj drops the World Cup song with Myriam and Maluma
Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner are selling their Miami mansion

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner are selling their Miami mansion
King Charles bans foie gras at palaces

King Charles bans foie gras at palaces
Eva Mendes fuels marriage speculations, calls Ryan Gosling her ‘husband’

Eva Mendes fuels marriage speculations, calls Ryan Gosling her ‘husband’
King Charles III to ignore Prince Edward, Sophie Wessex’s wedding present

King Charles III to ignore Prince Edward, Sophie Wessex’s wedding present
Prince William ‘planted lies’ about Prince Harry’s mental health woes

Prince William ‘planted lies’ about Prince Harry’s mental health woes
Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones commemorate 22 years together

Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones commemorate 22 years together
Elizabeth Debicki on 'auditioning' for coveted 'The Crown' role

Elizabeth Debicki on 'auditioning' for coveted 'The Crown' role