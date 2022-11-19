 
entertainment
Saturday Nov 19 2022
By
Web Desk

King Charles III to ignore Prince Edward, Sophie Wessex’s wedding present

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 19, 2022

King Charles III to ignore Prince Edward, Sophie Wessex’s wedding present
King Charles III to ignore Prince Edward, Sophie Wessex’s wedding present

King Charles III is reportedly taking away Prince Edward’s chance to become the Duke of Edinburgh as the new monarch plans for a ‘slimmed-down’ monarchy.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip ensured Prince Edward and Sophie that they would receive the title of the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh after Philip’s death.

However, a palace insider told The Daily Mail: “The King wants to slim down the monarchy [so] it wouldn't make sense to make the Earl the Duke of Edinburgh.”

“The King wants to slim down the monarchy, as is well known. That means it wouldn't make sense to make the Earl the Duke of Edinburgh. It's a hereditary title which would then be passed on to the Earl and Countess of Wessex's son, James, Viscount Severn.

“Essentially, this was accepted by the Earl when he agreed that his children would not be a prince or princesses.

The insider added: “There was a policy change.”

More From Entertainment:

Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones commemorate 22 years together

Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones commemorate 22 years together
Elizabeth Debicki on 'auditioning' for coveted 'The Crown' role

Elizabeth Debicki on 'auditioning' for coveted 'The Crown' role
Kate Middleton ditches ‘ego-based charisma’ for ‘more compliant approach’

Kate Middleton ditches ‘ego-based charisma’ for ‘more compliant approach’

Angelina Jolie ‘stopped paying attention’ to news about Brad Pitt ‘long time ago’

Angelina Jolie ‘stopped paying attention’ to news about Brad Pitt ‘long time ago’
Prince William learns about future technological innovations as he visits RAF Coningsby

Prince William learns about future technological innovations as he visits RAF Coningsby
Britney Spears reflects on niece’s scary accident in 2017

Britney Spears reflects on niece’s scary accident in 2017
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s racist allegations ‘cost them everything’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s racist allegations ‘cost them everything’
BTS' Jungkook trends on Twitter after being spotted on Qatar streets, ARMY reacts

BTS' Jungkook trends on Twitter after being spotted on Qatar streets, ARMY reacts
Matthew Perry heaps praises on ‘wonderful’ pal Jennifer Aniston: ‘She’s the greatest’

Matthew Perry heaps praises on ‘wonderful’ pal Jennifer Aniston: ‘She’s the greatest’