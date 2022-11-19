 
Kate and Sophie 'try to breach that emotional gap' at 2022 Commonwealth Games

Kate Middleton and Sophie Wessex's cordial bond at the 2022 Commonwealth Games was recently analysed by expert.

Speaking to The Mirror, body language expert Judi James explained how Kate and Sophie crossed an “emotion gap” during their August 2 appearance.

“After Diana’s death and Fergie’s banishment from the Firm, Sophie is left as the only royal wife of that generation,” she said.

“Her body language here provides some clues that she and Edward might go out of their way to try to breach that emotional gap in the family,” she continued. Specifically “when it comes to supporting and open-armed affection for William and Kate and their children.”

“Her greeting here seems to define her as the best auntie, going out of her way to hug and welcome her nephew and his wife as they take their seats to watch the sport,” she said.

Judi further added that the duo reflected some “extra bonding”. “As Kate leans in, Sophie throws both arms around her torso, clutching Kate’s right arm in her left hand to ensure the hug lasts,” she noted.

“They use mutual eye contact as they part and even in this quite brief greeting these three add-on tie signs register warmth and rapport,” she said. 

