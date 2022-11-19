 
Saturday Nov 19 2022
Nick Cannon 'validates his masculinity' as he continues to expand his family

Saturday Nov 19, 2022

Nick Cannon 'validates his masculinity' as he continues to expand his family

Nick Cannon, who has fathered 12 babies with multiple women, seemingly wants to validates his 'masculinity', claimed a psychologist.

During his conversation with The Sun, Jo Hemmings explained: “It was always suggested that men should spread their seed and create as many children as possible so that the strongest survive.”

“But now, people are living longer so it's about power, influence, desire, and money, and so perhaps for Nick, it’s the quest for validating his masculinity, both emotionally and physically.

"Continuing to have children can also become addictive in itself and so if Nick has an emotional need to fill, he may think that each child will help with that process and they'll fill the space.

“With Nick, I imagine that being left with his paternal grandparents as a child after his parents divorced may have given him a distorted view of family dynamics, or he might have felt resentful or neglected in some way,” he added.

Jo noted that Nick might perceive that as “long as he can father children and support them – he has no biological clock of course – why wouldn't he keep on having them?"

