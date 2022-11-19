 
entertainment
Saturday Nov 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Princess Andre copies Katie Price in stunning pouty selfie

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 19, 2022

Princess Andre copies Katie Price in stunning pouty selfie

Katie Price daughter Princess Andre looked just like a younger version of her mum with her flowing curly hair and matching facial expressions.

The 15-year-old was the natural image of her mum as she posed for a close up pouty selfie. She enhanced her natural beauty with full makeup to look like Katie.

Andre, the eldest daughter of former couple Katie Price and Peter Andre, posed for pictures with her former glamour model mum as the pair wrapped up in cosy hoodies and hats.

To give a perfect look to her pose, she wore her long blonde hair in natural curls.

The teen posted the snap to her Instagram with the caption: “I love you,” followed by a red heart emoji. Katie also posted the picture, writing: “Unconditional love with my daughter,” while tagging her and also writing two red heart emojis.

The stunner's image received  massive praise from Katie’s friends and fans with Big Brother star Aisleyne Horgan Wallace gushing: “Stunners, u girls bond is beautiful.”

“Beautiful picture Princess, you look so much like you're Mummy when she was in her teens,” a fan commented. Another said: “She gets it from her Momma.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince William refuses to back a winner for I'm A Celeb

Prince William refuses to back a winner for I'm A Celeb
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle forcing ‘giant headaches’ with rewrite calls

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle forcing ‘giant headaches’ with rewrite calls
Aaron Carter's fiancée blames his manager for ‘using’ late star: ‘He used him in life’

Aaron Carter's fiancée blames his manager for ‘using’ late star: ‘He used him in life’
Prince Harry gave Meghan Markle ‘all new platforms’

Prince Harry gave Meghan Markle ‘all new platforms’
Adele fans rave about her Vegas show as opening night finally arrives

Adele fans rave about her Vegas show as opening night finally arrives
Emily Ratajkowski steps outside in style after confirming Pete Davidson's romance

Emily Ratajkowski steps outside in style after confirming Pete Davidson's romance
Madonna spends $100,000 on cosmetic procedures, says surgeon

Madonna spends $100,000 on cosmetic procedures, says surgeon

Kim Kardashian accused of being ‘insecure’ of ex Pete Davidson, Emily Ratajkowski relationship

Kim Kardashian accused of being ‘insecure’ of ex Pete Davidson, Emily Ratajkowski relationship
Dominic West suggests to feature Charles’ breakdance moment in ‘The Crown’

Dominic West suggests to feature Charles’ breakdance moment in ‘The Crown’
Adele may leave music after Las Vegas residency: ‘Her heart just isn’t in it’

Adele may leave music after Las Vegas residency: ‘Her heart just isn’t in it’
Who will perform at opening ceremony of Qatar World Cup?

Who will perform at opening ceremony of Qatar World Cup?
Nick Cannon 'validates his masculinity' as he continues to expand his family

Nick Cannon 'validates his masculinity' as he continues to expand his family