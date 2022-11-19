Princess Andre copies Katie Price in stunning pouty selfie

Katie Price daughter Princess Andre looked just like a younger version of her mum with her flowing curly hair and matching facial expressions.

The 15-year-old was the natural image of her mum as she posed for a close up pouty selfie. She enhanced her natural beauty with full makeup to look like Katie.

Andre, the eldest daughter of former couple Katie Price and Peter Andre, posed for pictures with her former glamour model mum as the pair wrapped up in cosy hoodies and hats.



To give a perfect look to her pose, she wore her long blonde hair in natural curls.

The teen posted the snap to her Instagram with the caption: “I love you,” followed by a red heart emoji. Katie also posted the picture, writing: “Unconditional love with my daughter,” while tagging her and also writing two red heart emojis.

The stunner's image received massive praise from Katie’s friends and fans with Big Brother star Aisleyne Horgan Wallace gushing: “Stunners, u girls bond is beautiful.”



“Beautiful picture Princess, you look so much like you're Mummy when she was in her teens,” a fan commented. Another said: “She gets it from her Momma.”